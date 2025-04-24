Hello there!

Here are the new features, optimizations, and fixes:

New Feature – The Cursed Hours:

Between 1 AM and 3 AM, the map will be covered with intense fog, and monsters will spawn at random times to try to kill you.

You can kill them using a small crucifix (press the "T" key).

If you are sleeping or performing an exorcism ritual, they won’t attack you. Also, if you start sleeping or begin the exorcism ritual, the monsters will be immediately destroyed to prevent any interruption.

Bug Fixes 🪲:

**

Fixed morgue interior shine bug.

Excessively bright church interior lights have been adjusted for a more atmospheric effect.

**

Optimizations⚙️:

**

Game size has been reduced from 6.65GB to 2.85GB.

Memory usage has been reduced to make the game smoother and help prevent crashes.

Some screen effects have been optimized to improve FPS.

**

Whats next:

**

We will fix the crematorium double-burning and timer bug.

We will add a feature to close the graves of escaped deceased.

We will make tombstone placement more flexible.



And more…**

To reach out to us or share your feedback and suggestions, please use our Discord server or Community Group.

Our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/bsQFhKWyww

Community Group: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2925970/discussions/