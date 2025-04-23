Improved the mechanics of the Remington 870 shotgun. Based on your feedback, we fixed spontaneous reloads while walking and the difficulty of manual reloading. Now, to reload, you must hold the trigger on the controller — this unlocks the mechanism.

Fixed an issue where the magnetic beam would disappear when grabbing items.

Improved weapon tracking when aiming on headsets like Quest and Pico — this is the second refinement. Previously, the weapon would jitter when aiming; now the precision matches what you experienced in Z.O.N.A Origin.