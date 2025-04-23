- Lobby list allows for easier filtering by server region and shows a connectivity indicator
- Lobby list also shows the turn time for lobbies
- Fix multiline eraser not working after hiding the UI in sketchbook
- Fix returning to lobby right after the game start showing infinite loading screen
- UI Optimizations
Update Notes April 24th
Update notes via Steam Community
