23 April 2025 Build 18215533 Edited 23 April 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Lobby list allows for easier filtering by server region and shows a connectivity indicator
  • Lobby list also shows the turn time for lobbies
  • Fix multiline eraser not working after hiding the UI in sketchbook
  • Fix returning to lobby right after the game start showing infinite loading screen
  • UI Optimizations

Changed files in this update

Windows Draw & Guess Win Depot 1483871
Linux Draw & Guess Linux Depot 1483872
macOS Draw &amp; Guess Depot Mac Depot 1483873
