 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18215471 Edited 24 April 2025 – 11:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!
Deadzone Haunt is out now!

Now it’s your turn — dive in and experience everything Deadzone Haunt has to offer!

A huge thank you to each and every one of you for your support and feedback during development. Your input is always appreciated and helps me continue enhancing the experience with future updates.

You can easily share your feedback or report bugs directly in-game — just head to Options > Feedback & Bug Report in the main menu.

For more details on all the game’s features, check out the Community posts from the past few days!

Now there’s only one thing left to say: Enjoy the game!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link