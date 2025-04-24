Hey everyone!

Deadzone Haunt is out now!

Now it’s your turn — dive in and experience everything Deadzone Haunt has to offer!

A huge thank you to each and every one of you for your support and feedback during development. Your input is always appreciated and helps me continue enhancing the experience with future updates.

You can easily share your feedback or report bugs directly in-game — just head to Options > Feedback & Bug Report in the main menu.

For more details on all the game’s features, check out the Community posts from the past few days!

Now there’s only one thing left to say: Enjoy the game!