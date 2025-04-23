When game is started, it now remembers which character, campaign and turn mode you last played.

When selecting a district under the Start Screen / Campaign, user is reminded they can explore and pick a different campaign with the X button.

Note a Campaign is a set of 9 districts with distinct attributes (quantity of ennemies and pods). When you rescue up to 80% of the pods in these 9 districts, you receive an Earth Medal.

There are 100 campaigns, accessible from the Start Screen / press and hold the X button. Then use the analog stick / digital pad to pick a different campaign.

Campaigns are stored per character and per turn mode (real time or turn based). So choose your favourite character and turn mode, and rescue all the pods in these districts!