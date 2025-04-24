 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18215437 Edited 24 April 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Legend Bowlers!

Here's a small update to fix issues reported by YOU, the community!

Hope you enjoy!

  • Early retirement due to injury chance logic updated to be less frequent.

  • Fixed issue that would hide field stats when replays turned off during big play auto replays. (DLC Feature Pack)

  • Show plays setting now displays plays as desired. (DLC Feature Pack)

  • Updated patch notes link.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter
Discord
YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.5.1

Changed files in this update

Windows Legend Bowl Content Depot 1106341
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3244830 Depot 3244830
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link