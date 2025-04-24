Legend Bowlers!

Here's a small update to fix issues reported by YOU, the community!

Hope you enjoy!

Early retirement due to injury chance logic updated to be less frequent.

Fixed issue that would hide field stats when replays turned off during big play auto replays. (DLC Feature Pack)

Show plays setting now displays plays as desired. (DLC Feature Pack)

Updated patch notes link.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter

Discord

YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.5.1