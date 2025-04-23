 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18215429 Edited 23 April 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added Nvidia DLSS which can dramatically improve FPS
  • fixed a bug where players were able to revive themselves. lol
  • Fixed a funny bug where the muzzlebrake would constantly grow in scale every time the player switched his weapons. The muzzlebrake eventually took up the entire screen. LOL
  • Improved the visuals of the deployment screen and the in-game shop menu
  • Tweaked some animations for the P90 SMG, APR308 sniper rifle and the Machine Gun
  • Fixed several bugs related to the player being stuck in the store crate if the next mission starts while a player is still in the shop
  • Added an option to adjust the car steering sensitivity while driving the car
  • Improved the AI of the grenade throwing enemies
  • Improved the set dressing for some of the missions
  • Added options to make the car driving easier for new players.
  • Added options to disable the spawning of certain enemy types ( dogs, suicide bombers, helicopters, etc... )
  • Fixed some bugs with third person weapon animations were not playing consistently
  • Improved the UI for the bomb detection icons
  • Fixed some bugs related to the enemy AI getting stuck when they exit a vehicle
  • fixed some bugs with the vehicle UI
  • Improved the enemy AI by making them find cover more quickly.
  • Fixed some bugs related to the weapon scopes

