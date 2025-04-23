- Added Nvidia DLSS which can dramatically improve FPS
- fixed a bug where players were able to revive themselves. lol
- Fixed a funny bug where the muzzlebrake would constantly grow in scale every time the player switched his weapons. The muzzlebrake eventually took up the entire screen. LOL
- Improved the visuals of the deployment screen and the in-game shop menu
- Tweaked some animations for the P90 SMG, APR308 sniper rifle and the Machine Gun
- Fixed several bugs related to the player being stuck in the store crate if the next mission starts while a player is still in the shop
- Added an option to adjust the car steering sensitivity while driving the car
- Improved the AI of the grenade throwing enemies
- Improved the set dressing for some of the missions
- Added options to make the car driving easier for new players.
- Added options to disable the spawning of certain enemy types ( dogs, suicide bombers, helicopters, etc... )
- Fixed some bugs with third person weapon animations were not playing consistently
- Improved the UI for the bomb detection icons
- Fixed some bugs related to the enemy AI getting stuck when they exit a vehicle
- fixed some bugs with the vehicle UI
- Improved the enemy AI by making them find cover more quickly.
- Fixed some bugs related to the weapon scopes
