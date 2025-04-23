Fixed special Datura mode controller vibration bug
Fixed Datura mode null reference bug for controller vibrations when stopping effect during level transitioning
Fixed Daturaland collapsing platform OnDestroy() null reference bug for controller vibrations during level transitioning
Fixed directional light problem in city outskirts
Fixed drunk guy talk trigger bug in train_end level
Fixed typos in NPC interaction texts
Added back correct footstep sound for backalley_1 and 2 levels
Fixed death state bug for helicopter in trainyard level - music stops playing and updates no longer happening when destroyed
Added consistent health warning post-processing effects across levels
Fixed gasmask canister HUD element offsetting bug with different aspect ratios
Added consistent hud element references for hud control script for all level
Added a 2 second delay for cancelling intro camera sequences so player does not skip them before they start
Fixed elf spawning sequence bugs
Game pause now stops any vibrations if using vibration-enabled controller
Unified GUI color scheme of help menus
Further gameplay balancing tweaks
Updated grunt retreat method to make it more dynamic and unpredictable
Increased diesel canister pickup radius for tank levels
Changed files in this update