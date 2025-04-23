Fixed special Datura mode controller vibration bug

Fixed Datura mode null reference bug for controller vibrations when stopping effect during level transitioning

Fixed Daturaland collapsing platform OnDestroy() null reference bug for controller vibrations during level transitioning

Fixed directional light problem in city outskirts

Fixed drunk guy talk trigger bug in train_end level

Fixed typos in NPC interaction texts

Added back correct footstep sound for backalley_1 and 2 levels

Fixed death state bug for helicopter in trainyard level - music stops playing and updates no longer happening when destroyed

Added consistent health warning post-processing effects across levels

Fixed gasmask canister HUD element offsetting bug with different aspect ratios

Added consistent hud element references for hud control script for all level

Added a 2 second delay for cancelling intro camera sequences so player does not skip them before they start

Fixed elf spawning sequence bugs

Game pause now stops any vibrations if using vibration-enabled controller

Unified GUI color scheme of help menus

Further gameplay balancing tweaks

Updated grunt retreat method to make it more dynamic and unpredictable

Increased diesel canister pickup radius for tank levels