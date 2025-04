The Enemies & Allies Content Pack DLC characters should be now available for player acquisition after purchasing the Enemies &Allies Content Pack DLC. Purchasing the Enemies &Allies Content Pack DLC enables the characters to show up in the rotating shop as well as earnable through the missions 2,4,5 and 6 in the episode The Two Noble Cardassians.

Thank you for your patience.

Live long and prosper,

The Star Trek Legends Team.