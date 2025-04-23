Thank you for the continued feedback and patience as I get Erenshor's balance and gameplay tuned in.

Here's the latest:

SimPlayers will begin to fill in any absurdly low gear (im talking a level 12 with cloth armor) with more level appropriate, but still upgradable gear. Inviting randoms should be more appealing with this change and they should fare better in the open world now too.

The AC calculation rolls have been changed - the range of variation in AC effectiveness has been narrowed, and moved overall towards the top of the band.

SimPlayers have a toggle in their inspect window to prevent them from changing or upgrading any gear for players who want more control over their builds

Found a number of mobs who were bypassing AC all together, many around the level 12-20 range. Adjusted those.

Adjusted the checks to determine if a SimPlayer asks for an upgrade.

-Arcanists will now prioritize int / resonance / hp / procs on bracers

-Duelists will prioritize Dex, weapon ratio, procs on attack, HP

-Paladins will prioritize Str, End, HP, AC

-Druids will prioritise Wis, Resonance, HP

---All classes may still ask for more random items too

SimPlayers will always wear pants now ( I saw a lot of underwear on streams this week)

Looting a corpse with the LOOT keybind will work with autoattack on, and will automatically turn off autoattack. This should be useful for those combat situations when you accidentally end with autoattack on.