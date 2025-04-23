Quality of Life
-
Added CDT setting to scale the tiny map size (0.25 default).
-
Added CDT setting to hide non-boss enemy icons (false default).
-
Made the inventory space UI bigger (4x3) items to (5x3) items shown.
Balance Changes
-
Made chests on Returnia maps give 800 mana.
-
Reduced Kraken and Snowman boss health by 43% on 1 player on Return to Aquanos.
-
Made stomp on Turkey boss do 3 times damage but have no knockback on Return to Sky City.
-
Added two chests to mirror fight on Return to Aquanos.
Fixes
-
Tiny map is hidden when HUD is hidden.
-
Pure Strategy fix for bug with infinite du.
-
Added collision so off-host cant change theme from outside.
-
Fixed basement on the Outside Tavern and removed collision on tower.
-
Fixed message on final boss on Return to Sky City.
-
Increased radius of Crystalline Resurgence: Part 3 trigger for Great Old One boss fight so you don't need to be inside the button for it to work.
