Made the inventory space UI bigger (4x3) items to (5x3) items shown.

Added CDT setting to scale the tiny map size (0.25 default).

Added two chests to mirror fight on Return to Aquanos.

Made stomp on Turkey boss do 3 times damage but have no knockback on Return to Sky City.

Reduced Kraken and Snowman boss health by 43% on 1 player on Return to Aquanos.

Tiny map is hidden when HUD is hidden.

Pure Strategy fix for bug with infinite du.

Added collision so off-host cant change theme from outside.

Fixed basement on the Outside Tavern and removed collision on tower.

Fixed message on final boss on Return to Sky City.