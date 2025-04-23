 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18214141 Edited 23 April 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quality of Life

  • Added CDT setting to scale the tiny map size (0.25 default).

  • Added CDT setting to hide non-boss enemy icons (false default).

  • Made the inventory space UI bigger (4x3) items to (5x3) items shown.

Balance Changes

  • Made chests on Returnia maps give 800 mana.

  • Reduced Kraken and Snowman boss health by 43% on 1 player on Return to Aquanos.

  • Made stomp on Turkey boss do 3 times damage but have no knockback on Return to Sky City.

  • Added two chests to mirror fight on Return to Aquanos.

Fixes

  • Tiny map is hidden when HUD is hidden.

  • Pure Strategy fix for bug with infinite du.

  • Added collision so off-host cant change theme from outside.

  • Fixed basement on the Outside Tavern and removed collision on tower.

  • Fixed message on final boss on Return to Sky City.

  • Increased radius of Crystalline Resurgence: Part 3 trigger for Great Old One boss fight so you don't need to be inside the button for it to work.

For Etheria!

