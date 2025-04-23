Hello Travelers,

Before we get into the patch notes, we'd like to apologize for the delayed communication regarding this morning's unplanned server maintenance. We strive to communicate promptly and transparently whenever possible, and will work to continue to improve our internal workflows to ensure that.

For more information, you can check the Hotfix Notes HERE.

Fixed a UI bug where “Back Quote” would appear written out instead of displaying as the symbol, ` .

Fixed several small bugs that prevented Void Rahyeh from animating correctly.

Fixed a visual issue with the Healing Hands Skyfall VFX.

Fixed an audio issue in echoes where some background noises kept playing until a new echo was started.

Fixed an issue where the waypoint would not highlight correctly when moused over.

Fixed an issue with Harbinger of Hatred’s Void Rahyeh Dive Bomb where the visuals of the attack did not match up with the damage.

Fixed a bug where removing Off-Hand Weapons would show them sliding away.

Fixed an issue that could cause inventory tabs to show at the wrong time.

Fixed a bug where Profane Veil with ‘Singleminded’ could snap player position back online.

Fixed Healing Hands not displaying any tooltip DPS even when it deals damage.

Fixed a UI issue where clicking ‘Equip Cosmetics’ would open the corresponding panel behind the MTX shop UI while previewing items.

Fixed the Relic of the Observer not consistently hiding or disabling the craft buttons when the last forging potential or crafting use was consumed. Note that this is just a UI change. It was not possible to actually use it with 0 FP or 0 uses remaining.

Fixed a bug where Lagon’s ward used to be activated immediately after taking down the first one.

Fixed a bug on gamepad with the Weaver faction tutorial popup.

Fixed a visual bug in Void Nemesis Soldiers' abilities.

Fixed Woven Offering not allowing variants of the same unique to be used together. For example, the 3 variants of Pearls of the Swine can now interchangeably be used to reroll each other.

Fixed a bug where leaving a portal charm in the dungeon UI could lead to the charm disappearing.

Fixed a bug where pressing the ‘Reset View’ on the map did not function.

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Gifting Panel with the A Button on Gamepad failed to bring Players to the Inventory and instead got stuck in the Gifting Panel.

Fixed the guaranteed Possessed Nemesis from the Weaver Tree sometimes not spawning due to a normal nemesis spawning on the base echo instead.

Fixed a bug which allowed the Diamond Nagasa Champion to make itself invincible unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where the slam shockwaves created by the Harbinger of Defilement at the end of the Abomination timeline boss fight would decelerate incorrectly at the end of its duration.

Fixed an issue that could cause the cocooned item reveal VFX to play at the wrong time.

Fixed a state where the "Speak with Agony" objective for the quest "Monolith of Fate" would fail to complete when speaking with her in certain situations.

Fixed a bug which allowed triggered uses of Puncture with both Penumbral Ambush and Stay of Execution to trigger Penumbral Ambush which only allows for direct use to trigger.

Fixed an issue where characters would slide after using the green portal in Monoliths.

Fixed a bug where spawned portals would flicker when hovered near the player.

Fixed an issue where killing the Injured Dragon in the "Burn of Deceit" quest echo too fast would cause issues with the quest's progression.

Fixed a bug preventing players from speaking to NPCs in the Temporal Sanctum while using gamepad.

Fixed a bug where players could not hover over Void Nemeses after leaving the game and re-entering.

Fixed a bug where the 1x1 "of Many Threads" idol affix granted increased minion elemental resistance instead of added minion elemental resistance as intended.

Fixed an issue where Shadow Cascade daggers would overshoot their target.

Fixed a bug where the tooltip for the Keys Trader would appear for all players instead of just the one interacting with them.

Fixed the Temple Guardian’s aim when using his lightning spheres. They should not correctly aim towards the player.

Fixed Weaver idols appearing as "uniques only" in subtype pickers.

Fixed an issue where a prophecy tooltip would sometimes appear when opening your Circle of Fortune faction panel.

Fixed Merchant's Guild and Circle of Fortune vendor inventories not aligning with the grid.

Fixed multiple issues with Shield Rush, including the activation/deactivation of Shield Rush being delayed online as well as shields sometimes spawning in a line instead of around the player.

Fixed an issue where Ulatri Scavengers would not emerge.

Fixed a bug that would cause some of the Maj'elka Upper District voice lines to fail to trigger.

Fixed an issue where transitioning in the Forgotten Keep would have the "Monolith of Fate" label.

Fixed the Arena LB prompt not showing for Xbox controllers.

Fixed an issue with Sentinel's runstop causing a delay in animation visuals.

Fixed an issue with Sentinel's Healing Hands where the animation would break if spamming the ability while the Unbroken Prayer node was active.

Fixed a rare bug where the camera ends up being zoomed into the character after antialiasing settings were changed on the character selection screen.

Fixed an issue where Izzeth’s beam damage could be ignored by clipping through him.

Fixed an issue with the quest marker pulse in The Fallen Tower.

Fixed an issue with the Spine Hunter entrance animation.

Fixed a visual issue with the statue corpse during phase 2 of the Majasa boss fight.

Fixed issues with the channeled behavior of Rogue skills Puncture and Detonating Arrow.

Fixed a bug where attempting to use Umbral Blades as its combo time limit was reached would sometimes result in the ability being unusable until being unassigned and reassigned to the action bar.

Fixed an issue where Wengari NPCs would have a red outline in the Champion's Gate.

Fixed a bug where some non-piercing projectile abilities, when used on top of an enemy, would visually continue through that enemy as if they had pierced.

Fixed a bug where using Evade immediately after starting Warpath would result in the player spinning in place, then teleporting to another location on their next movement.

Fixed an issue where if you died on the Collapsing Horizon Woven echo in a party, you could get stuck and not be able to respawn.

Fixed Tombs’ loot not being able to be interacted with when the echo was being retried.

Fixed Sepulchre of the Lost’s reward room displaying more chest than it should. Also fixed Sepulchre of the Lost’s rewards on multiplayer not working correctly for joining players.