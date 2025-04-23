 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18213928 Edited 23 April 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This patch fixes a client crash when joining a session.

We should have all the crashes fixed now, but if by any chance you run into another one, please let me know - I’ll take care of it! :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3103461
