Hello! Let’s welcome a new friendly device called the Cardboard Baler: it should save trips to the trash spots for both players and employees.

Changelog:

Implemented a new device: the Cardboard Baler. These can be placed anywhere in the storage and when players or employees deposit 10 empty boxes in them, a cardboard bale will be returned. Bales can be recycled for their equivalent in funds. Restockers will use the closest one to their positions and the storage crew will be the responsible to detect and carry bales if they haven’t got anything else to do.

Fixed an issue in which supermarket letters would always glow green independently of chosen color after loading the game.

Implemented two new option settings: being able to disable offensive NPCs comments and being able to set camera’s FOV while in blackboard events. Players with a different screen aspect ratio may find this last option useful so everything fits their screen.

Images’ borders in picture frames should now adjust to the edges correctly.

Staffroom’s jail corner and the jail itself can now be painted.

Fixed a critical issue related to one product (gaming console) with wrong data assigned. Some scripts interacting with it could cause rare crashing or just plain errors.

Fixed some colliders in the main scene being negative (interactions sometimes would return spammy messages in logs).

Fixed an obscure issue in which there would be a small chance a customer with a custom shopping list would do literally no shopping due to an error in the randomness of the behavior.