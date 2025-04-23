This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellooo there

First of all, thank you for the great reception we've had at release. It's been amazing to see so many new players and also get great feedback on how to push our game to the fullest!

That being said; let's take a look at the Centurion today!

The Centurion works a bit like a commander and has both a big pool of HP but also abilities to boost their teammates.





One of their basic skills that's always included - Hunt, similar to the Assassins death blink skill, this one teleports and deals a devastating blow, great for engaging combats.





Applies a buff & Invulnerability on self for an [amount] of time. The image shows at lvl5. As you can see in the gifs, it's optimal to use it at a very tiny amount of enemies & also they should be very weak. (No, probably use it in a better situation than that)





And my personal favorite; shields up. GREAT tactical advantage pre or even mid fight. Love it.

