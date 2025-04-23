the cloud level is now unlockable

there has been a giant cannon added to the woods for no reason in particular

tons of asset files added for level 8 preparation

removed the stairs that were sitting out of reach on the temple level

reduced the size of the controller diagram on the pause screen

the cheat jump key and first person mode have been disabled for non dev users

fixed an issue with the smoke stack particles on the city level not being visible from certain angles

you now start every level with 6 hp instead of 3

fixed an issue where the achievement for defeating the spiders on the dessert level would not trigger