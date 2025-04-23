 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18213762 Edited 23 April 2025 – 21:06:34 UTC by Wendy Share
the cloud level is now unlockable
there has been a giant cannon added to the woods for no reason in particular
tons of asset files added for level 8 preparation
removed the stairs that were sitting out of reach on the temple level
reduced the size of the controller diagram on the pause screen
the cheat jump key and first person mode have been disabled for non dev users
fixed an issue with the smoke stack particles on the city level not being visible from certain angles
you now start every level with 6 hp instead of 3
fixed an issue where the achievement for defeating the spiders on the dessert level would not trigger

