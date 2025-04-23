The Lovers VI and Glitched Card section:
- The Lovers VI now removes tokens when resetting a card
- change Glitched Card rolling The Lovers VI to not reset its own art, name, or description so that you can read its description to understand what happened
- fixes any keyboard or controller input after playing a Glitched Card that rolled The Lovers VI crashing the game
- fixes spamming keyboard or controller input while playing a Glitched Card crashing the game
- fixes Glitched Cards that rolled a Face not counting as Faces for the purposes of King of the Hill
Respecting animation speed and card back customisation:
- 4 Card, 8 Card, and Slot Machine Shops now correctly respect animation speed setting
- Runaway Cart Event now respects animation speed setting
- fixes the card backs being incorrect in Dungeon Counterfeiter and Have a Drink events, and when making a choice while card was face down due to XVIII The Moon or The Moon XVIII
- animation for removing card from deck in events like Have a Drink now respects if the removed card was Foil, Loyalty Card stamps, and Birthday Card candles
Other improvements:
- improves the heal and gain shield sound effects
- adds a very dark black hair dye (rather than just a very dark purple-ish black)
- changes the reset settings button to not reset the ID Card customisation or Tarot Deck art customisation
- big performance improvements, especially when having a very large deck or when playing the game for a long time
- performance improvements to The Emperor IV and The Hierophant V
Bug fixes:
- fixes a bug that meant the Live Dangerously achievement couldn't be achieved
- fixes a bug where if a card was Yellow Carded the Yellow Card indicator wouldn't be shown when making a choice or previewing a pile
- fixes a bug where the Score Card was interactable with the mouse while making a choice
- fixes the peek button sometimes ending up covering the Advantage chip
- fixes the text being displayed while peeking at the play area during a choice on cards like Rules Card and Suit Yourself
- fixes a bug where hit and stand hotkeys were clearing mid-encounter dialogue AND hitting/standing, instead of just clearing the dialogue
- fixes the tutorial exclamation mark for playing card from hand for the first time being in the wrong position
- fixes a bug that caused the rightmost room choice card to be initially highlighted in some cases
- fixes a bug that allowed interacting with cards underneath a pile preview if the pile had more than 100 cards in it
- fixes a crash when clicking on the wrong place while changing Tarot art
- fixes the text at the end of the demo being in the wrong position
- fixes the cards at the end of the demo using the wrong art
- fixes a bug where the settings reset button was not visually updating some of the current settings in the setting changers
- fixes a bug where Glitched Strength could not re-enable the hit button after busted when exploited
- fixes a bug where Glitched Card highlight outlines would be wrong for card with non-standard shapes (Booster Pack, SD Card, etc.)
- fixes a bug where the Death XIII draw pile animation would happen underneath the discarded cards
- fixes a bug where cards created by Death XIII would appear to be coming from the played Death XIII instead of the draw pile when the draw pile was viewed
- fixes a bug where the rounding on very negative numbers wasn't working as intended
- fixes a bug where the chip on the title screen showing your current run's chip count wasn't being rounded if chip count was very negative
- fixes the initially focused card for the Dungeon Collector being the rightmost instead of leftmost card
- fixes the up/down navigation neighbours for the Basement and Lounge cards at the end of the Tavern
- fixes a bug where clearing the dialogue too quickly with keyboard/controller meant there was no initially highlighted card in Memory Test Event
