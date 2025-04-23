Update 99 :
What's new?
-
Players can now configure the behavior of animals in PvP defense.
-
A new PvP menu is now available for viewing numerous PvP statistics.
-
A message is now displayed on all players' screens when a player finds a rare vegetable or obtains a rare birth.
Improvements :
-
You can now scroll with the joystick in the recipe book menu.
-
The button for automatically planting vegetables is now much more visible.
-
The talent for planting several seeds at once has been increased from 16 to 20 seeds at once.
Corrections :
- The talent for planting several seeds now works correctly in the greenhouse.
