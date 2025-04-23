 Skip to content

23 April 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 99 :

What's new?

  • Players can now configure the behavior of animals in PvP defense.

  • A new PvP menu is now available for viewing numerous PvP statistics.

  • A message is now displayed on all players' screens when a player finds a rare vegetable or obtains a rare birth.

Improvements :

  • You can now scroll with the joystick in the recipe book menu.

  • The button for automatically planting vegetables is now much more visible.

  • The talent for planting several seeds at once has been increased from 16 to 20 seeds at once.

Corrections :

  • The talent for planting several seeds now works correctly in the greenhouse.

