Silent North

update version 0.1 Hotfix 3

Patch 0.1 hotfix 3 has now been deployed, if you don’t see the update, restart Steam.

❄️New features❄️

Added a confirmation button to “respawn”

Added a death screen for players killed while logged out

Added a combat log warning (3minutes) on the menu to educate players on combat logging

🥫 Fixes and improvements🥫

Fixed hunger and thirst not depleting

Fixed holstering not working if the off-hand was interacting/hovering another slot

Fixed ice not making footstep sounds

Fixed magazines slot showing for melee weapons

Fixed stoves not accepting stick bundles

Fixed quickslot destroying invalid items

Fixed headshots not properly registering on server

Fixed a server crash

Fixed stove light not showing properly

Fixed holstering tearing visually

Fixed zombies hitting players after being stabbed in the head

Fixed zombies hitting players while being stabbed

Fixed fridge door not being aligned

Fixed holsters being high on the body

Fixed holstered weapons not dropping on death

Fixed holster and wrist UI tearing in world

Fixed pistols not gripping properly

Fixed large weapons not gripping properly

update version 0.1 Hotfix 4

Patch 0.1 hotfix 4 has now been deployed, if you don’t see the update, restart Steam.

❄️New features❄️

Added the inability to eat when hunger is full (preventing healing exploit through food)

🥫 Fixes and improvements🥫