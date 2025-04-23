 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18213285 Edited 23 April 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Silent North
update version 0.1 Hotfix 3
Patch 0.1 hotfix 3 has now been deployed, if you don’t see the update, restart Steam.

❄️New features❄️

  • Added a confirmation button to “respawn”

  • Added a death screen for players killed while logged out

  • Added a combat log warning (3minutes) on the menu to educate players on combat logging

🥫 Fixes and improvements🥫

  • Fixed hunger and thirst not depleting

  • Fixed holstering not working if the off-hand was interacting/hovering another slot

  • Fixed ice not making footstep sounds

  • Fixed magazines slot showing for melee weapons

  • Fixed stoves not accepting stick bundles

  • Fixed quickslot destroying invalid items

  • Fixed headshots not properly registering on server

  • Fixed a server crash

  • Fixed stove light not showing properly

  • Fixed holstering tearing visually

  • Fixed zombies hitting players after being stabbed in the head

  • Fixed zombies hitting players while being stabbed

  • Fixed fridge door not being aligned

  • Fixed holsters being high on the body

  • Fixed holstered weapons not dropping on death

  • Fixed holster and wrist UI tearing in world

  • Fixed pistols not gripping properly

  • Fixed large weapons not gripping properly

update version 0.1 Hotfix 4
Patch 0.1 hotfix 4 has now been deployed, if you don’t see the update, restart Steam.

❄️New features❄️

  • Added the inability to eat when hunger is full (preventing healing exploit through food)

🥫 Fixes and improvements🥫

  • Fixed progression not saving

  • Fixed the accidental fall damage from sliding down a slope (if it’s a big slope, you will still receive damage)

  • Fixed hitching when switching hands on pistol

  • Fixed in-game map not matching the current map (mainly snow)

  • Fixed a server crash

  • Fixed a crash associated with the wrist UI

  • Fixed weapons loosing attachments in the backpack

