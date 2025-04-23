Silent North
update version 0.1 Hotfix 3
Patch 0.1 hotfix 3 has now been deployed, if you don’t see the update, restart Steam.
❄️New features❄️
-
Added a confirmation button to “respawn”
-
Added a death screen for players killed while logged out
-
Added a combat log warning (3minutes) on the menu to educate players on combat logging
🥫 Fixes and improvements🥫
-
Fixed hunger and thirst not depleting
-
Fixed holstering not working if the off-hand was interacting/hovering another slot
-
Fixed ice not making footstep sounds
-
Fixed magazines slot showing for melee weapons
-
Fixed stoves not accepting stick bundles
-
Fixed quickslot destroying invalid items
-
Fixed headshots not properly registering on server
-
Fixed a server crash
-
Fixed stove light not showing properly
-
Fixed holstering tearing visually
-
Fixed zombies hitting players after being stabbed in the head
-
Fixed zombies hitting players while being stabbed
-
Fixed fridge door not being aligned
-
Fixed holsters being high on the body
-
Fixed holstered weapons not dropping on death
-
Fixed holster and wrist UI tearing in world
-
Fixed pistols not gripping properly
-
Fixed large weapons not gripping properly
update version 0.1 Hotfix 4
Patch 0.1 hotfix 4 has now been deployed, if you don’t see the update, restart Steam.
❄️New features❄️
- Added the inability to eat when hunger is full (preventing healing exploit through food)
🥫 Fixes and improvements🥫
-
Fixed progression not saving
-
Fixed the accidental fall damage from sliding down a slope (if it’s a big slope, you will still receive damage)
-
Fixed hitching when switching hands on pistol
-
Fixed in-game map not matching the current map (mainly snow)
-
Fixed a server crash
-
Fixed a crash associated with the wrist UI
-
Fixed weapons loosing attachments in the backpack
Changed files in this update