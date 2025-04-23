🕯️ Shadow Mansion: The Darkness Deepens 🕯️

Major Update v5.1.4 Now Live!

Hello to all brave survivors of the mansion,

We’re thrilled (and a little scared) to announce the release of our biggest update yet! Version 5.1.4 brings a whole new layer of dread with systems that enhance both gameplay and immersion. As a small indie team, this is a huge milestone for us — and we couldn’t have done it without your support.

🔧 Update Highlights:

🗺️ New Objective System:

Now you’ll have clearer goals while still keeping that eerie sense of mystery intact.

⏳ Extended Gameplay:

We’ve added fresh content and new sequences to let the story breathe and grow.

📚 Complete Localization System Overhaul:

All notes, signs, and subtitles are fully translated and managed via our new Data Table system.

📝 New Handwritten Notes:

Scattered around the mansion — some informative, some unsettling…

💾 Save System Revamped:

Far more stable now — especially during high-tension chases or surprise moments.

👣 The Old Frankenstein Stalker? Gone.

Meet the new threat: a more disturbing, atmospheric presence is now after you.

🎮 Tiny Horror Easter Eggs Added:

Subtle nods to other beloved horror titles. Can you find them all?

🚀 Massive Optimization:

Performance has been greatly improved across a variety of systems.

🐛 20+ Bugs Squashed:

Yes, including that one. And that other one, too.

🤖 Chase AI Save Bug Fixed:

No more getting stuck in frustrating save loops.

🏚️ New Hidden Area Added:

It’s small, weird, and absolutely haunted. Explore at your own risk.

😱 Jump Scare Timing Refined:

More effective… and possibly more terrifying.

📜 Note Readability Enhanced:

Notes no longer appear too close to the screen, and the brightness has been balanced for better visibility.

⚙️ New Physics Objects Added:

More interactive elements for added gameplay depth.

🛠️ Custom Error Handling in Main Menu:

Now tailored specifically to Shadow Mansion — with clearer support messages.

💌 From Our Hearts to Yours

As a small team with big dreams (and not enough sleep), every fix, scare, and new addition is made with love — and a hint of dread. Your feedback helps us shape Shadow Mansion into the nightmare it’s meant to be.

If you enjoyed this update, we’d be honored if you shared your creepiest moment or left a review. 👻

Stay brave. Stay paranoid.

— The Shadow Mansion Dev Team