Dear friends,

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 3 is finally out - and we’re incredibly grateful for your support and reviews!

We’re reading every single one and carefully tracking all reported issues.

We’ve fixed the bug that blocked the Mac release - it should now be live. Apologies for the delay!

Today’s update also addresses several reported bugs, and we’re actively working on the rest.

We’re preparing new language support - including Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese... - and currently proofreading the existing translations to improve quality.

Thank you so much for your patience and encouragement.

You’ve been our inspiration every step of the way.

— The Goblinz Team