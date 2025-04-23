Dear friends,
True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 3 is finally out - and we’re incredibly grateful for your support and reviews!
We’re reading every single one and carefully tracking all reported issues.
We’ve fixed the bug that blocked the Mac release - it should now be live. Apologies for the delay!
Today’s update also addresses several reported bugs, and we’re actively working on the rest.
We’re preparing new language support - including Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese... - and currently proofreading the existing translations to improve quality.
Thank you so much for your patience and encouragement.
You’ve been our inspiration every step of the way.
— The Goblinz Team
Changed files in this update