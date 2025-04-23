Changes:

Fixed "Player Total" setting.

Fixed "UI scale" setting.

Fixed some additional menu issues.

Hello again! Some more small fixes in this update. The "Player Total" option wasn't working as expected which is now fixed. Also, the "UI scale" display option has been fixed to be functional in this update. If you ever thought the in-game UI was too large or small, you can now adjust its scale using this option (though it is still an experimental option for the time being).

That's all for now, thanks for reading!