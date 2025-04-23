Hey everyone! Here with some bugfixes and balance changes, thanks for reporting issues you find!

Elastic Limbs buff has been reduced to 50% from 75%

Metabolic Stasis no longer grants near infinite buff times once you have more than three.

Maximum double jump stack has been raised to 20.

Peripheral Binding now increases damage the player takes by 50%

After reviving, the level seed now ticks up by 1 (instead of staying the same) to ensure that you see greater variety.

Haunted Pier 1 now is guaranteed to generate on your third revive. For reasons.

Anomalous Bonds now longer appears in endless.