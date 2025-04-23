White Knuckle Beta 0.42d Changelog
Hey everyone! Here with some bugfixes and balance changes, thanks for reporting issues you find!
Balance
Elastic Limbs buff has been reduced to 50% from 75%
Metabolic Stasis no longer grants near infinite buff times once you have more than three.
Maximum double jump stack has been raised to 20.
Peripheral Binding now increases damage the player takes by 50%
After reviving, the level seed now ticks up by 1 (instead of staying the same) to ensure that you see greater variety.
Haunted Pier 1 now is guaranteed to generate on your third revive. For reasons.
Anomalous Bonds now longer appears in endless.
Perks that don’t give any benefits when stacked now will not show up after you already have one.
Bug Fixes
The Eye now works properly on moving platforms.
Fixed rarely losing gravity when reviving after being killed by Vent Thing.
Fixed Deep Storage 13 having some pitons that can’t be picked up.
Fixed your hand staying in place if you break a grabbable prop while holding it.
Fixed light-handhold in Lost Pier 01
Fixed broken collider in Haunted Pier
Fixed being able to climb too far in Haunted Pier and deload the exterior.
Fixed being able to hammer the keyboard and lever of the upgrade console to interact.
Fixed floating geo in Forlorn Gateway
Fixed nearly-inescapable spot you could fall into in Haunted Pier
Fixed softlock spot in Shattered Chambers
Fixed being able to throw rebar through walls.
Fixed Achievements
The Thing in the Walls
Experimental Research
