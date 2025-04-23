 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18213118 Edited 23 April 2025 – 21:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

White Knuckle Beta 0.42d Changelog

Hey everyone! Here with some bugfixes and balance changes, thanks for reporting issues you find!

Balance

  • Elastic Limbs buff has been reduced to 50% from 75%

  • Metabolic Stasis no longer grants near infinite buff times once you have more than three.

  • Maximum double jump stack has been raised to 20.

  • Peripheral Binding now increases damage the player takes by 50%

  • After reviving, the level seed now ticks up by 1 (instead of staying the same) to ensure that you see greater variety.

  • Haunted Pier 1 now is guaranteed to generate on your third revive. For reasons.

  • Anomalous Bonds now longer appears in endless.

  • Perks that don’t give any benefits when stacked now will not show up after you already have one.

Bug Fixes

  • The Eye now works properly on moving platforms.

  • Fixed rarely losing gravity when reviving after being killed by Vent Thing.

  • Fixed Deep Storage 13 having some pitons that can’t be picked up.

  • Fixed your hand staying in place if you break a grabbable prop while holding it.

  • Fixed light-handhold in Lost Pier 01

  • Fixed broken collider in Haunted Pier

  • Fixed being able to climb too far in Haunted Pier and deload the exterior.

  • Fixed being able to hammer the keyboard and lever of the upgrade console to interact.

  • Fixed floating geo in Forlorn Gateway

  • Fixed nearly-inescapable spot you could fall into in Haunted Pier

  • Fixed softlock spot in Shattered Chambers

  • Fixed being able to throw rebar through walls.

  • Fixed Achievements

    • The Thing in the Walls

    • Experimental Research

