23 April 2025 Build 18213061
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Jinni quest cutscenes causing indefinite black screen

  • Weather forecast update - reduced wetness level during heavy rain that caused terrain to appear flooded

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
