Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Jinni quest cutscenes causing indefinite black screen
-
Weather forecast update - reduced wetness level during heavy rain that caused terrain to appear flooded
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed Jinni quest cutscenes causing indefinite black screen
Weather forecast update - reduced wetness level during heavy rain that caused terrain to appear flooded
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update