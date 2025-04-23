Hey everyone!

We've just rolled out a fresh update packed with bug fixes, new content, world updates, and general improvements across the board.

Here’s what’s new:

Willow Creek: Updated text and removed the hole players reported getting stuck in.

Heldonia: Fixed a bug that was blocking the Witch quest, and adjusted for the new Pizza recipe.

Zen Garden: Added backpack, made lettuce edible, added 'Toro of Renewal' (uncrafting NPC), and various dialog fixes.

Great Basin Temple: Added new side quests, ambient sounds, improved dialog, finished terrain, and some quest fixes.

McAbre: Fixed the Hamish spawn bug.

OozeMachina: Fourth dungeon and final boss fight now in-game

Arena Mode: Tweaked starting items and monsters.

Community Worlds: All six winning player-created worlds from the Create-a-World Competition are now playable in-game under the Community tab!

Lifton’s Rest: Small new world added to the lineup. Check out the timelapse preview of Lifton's Rest being built below!

🔨 Crafting & Materials:

Major material rework: Woods, ores, bricks, paper, and mechanical parts have been adjusted to support a better sense of progression ( Full breakdown → here).

New crafting recipes have been implemented for most weapons and tools in order to create a better sense of progression.

Default workbench recipes have been updated.

Added new crops: Rice, Wheat, Cactus and Hot Pepper plants!

New food recipes: Porc Sausage, Flatbread, Sashimi Rice Ball, Mushroom Rice Ball, and Egg Fried Rice.

Pizza recipe and effects updated.

New tile sets added: Gravel, Ooze, Snow, and Sand.

🎮 Gameplay & Systems:

Small oozes move a bit slower now.

Fixed regen/drowning continuing while paused.

You can no longer sprint in water for now (too much stamina drain!).

Gloves can now lift a much wider range of objects—nearly anything in the world, as long as their power level is high enough. Object interaction is more flexible and system-driven as a result.

Added Vsync options: on / off / adaptive.

Corpses show up as ‘Corpse’ and not ‘Container’ on the map screen.

🎵 Audio & Visuals:

Expanded ambient sound coverage in Old Wayland Ruins and Great Basin Temple.

Improved area-based music scripting in Old Wayland Ruins for smoother transitions and better ambiance.

Added new sound effects for Gloves.

Various rendering and performance optimizations, including:

Optimized highlighting large objects/groups.

No more lighting leaks from emissive sprites in LV cascades.

Added cheats to the developer menu for stuck players.

Various Editor updates: → Monster stats and drops now editable in the Properties window. → ‘Vo’ and ‘Brush’ loaders combined into a single ‘Object’ loader. → Landscape generator now defaults to a 3x3 biome tileset.



👀 Sneak Peeks:

We’ve also been hard at work on other features and changes that aren’t included in this build. For those not following along on social, here are a few of the recent previews we’ve posted:

We’re testing new object interaction mechanics: watch how things respond much more naturally!



We're also experimenting with some new attack patterns with wind-up cues and sudden lunges! Also trying out side-dodges for both the player and skeleton. (You can preview some fresh SFX + music in the video here as well.)



Keep an eye on our Twitter/X, BlueSky, and Discord for more in-progress early looks from the dev team.

We Couldn't Be Here Without Your Support

Thanks as always for playing, testing, building in the Editor, and sharing feedback with us. Being in Early Access means we get to build this game with the community, and your input has a real impact on how Voxile evolves and what the team prioritizes.

Our Discord is the best place to report bugs, discuss features, or connect with other players and builders. We’re active there, regularly reviewing feedback, answering questions, and sharing sneak peeks of what’s coming next. Swing on by and say hi!

In the meantime, more content and fixes are on the way. Try out the new build, and let us know what you think of the latest additions!

– The VoxRay Games Team