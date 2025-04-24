Greetings, sharp-eyed detectives! Our biggest update yet has arrived, packed with enhancements guaranteed to elevate your sleuthing skills. Pour yourself another glass of suspiciously bubbly champagne, and let's dive right in!

✨ Introducing the Mood System!

Ever wondered if your charm (or sternness) truly impacts your investigations? Now it does!

Guest Moods : Your conversational style influences each guest's emotional state. Soothe their nerves, put them on edge, or push too far and watch them close off.

Expressive Animations : Observe the guests' facial expressions reflecting each character’s feelings—are they tense, relaxed, angry, or even a bit intimidated? Pay close attention!

Mood Matters: A guest's mood directly impacts their willingness to share clues. Navigate conversations wisely to uncover their secrets!

🕵️ Decode Secret Messages!

The estate is crawling with intrigue, and someone has left mysterious coded clues scattered around.

Caesar Cipher Decoder Wheel : Arm yourself with the latest detective tech (circa 1920s, naturally)—a sleek and stylish Caesar Cipher Decoder Wheel!

Guests Hold the Keys : Listen carefully—guests may drop hints that help unravel the secrets hidden within coded messages.

Crack the Codes: Decode these scrambled messages to gain crucial evidence against the murderer!

🎤 Voice & Conversation Enhancements!

We're enhancing immersion with our experimental voice system!

Unique Character Voices : Enjoy distinct, emotive voice identities for each guest, adding depth to your interrogations.

Talk Directly to Suspects : Plug in your microphone or headset and interact naturally via speech-to-text transcription. Your voice, your questions, their answers—let the interrogations begin!

Note: Character voices are experimental and weekly limits apply.

It's time to don your detective persona and explore the intriguing world of the roaring twenties—every mood, message, and voice brings you closer to solving the perfect crime.

Update Murder Mystery Mayhem AI now, and let your detective adventures reach exciting new heights!

Stay sharp, detectives. The next case awaits!