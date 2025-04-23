 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18212893
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added new, weapon-specific techniques

  • Rewrote existing tutorials and added new ones for the new weapon techniques

  • The intrinsic perks for King's Reach, Wormwood, and Dragon's Remains now only proc when using the weapon technique

  • Doubled the size of Wormwood's intrinsic perk's area of effect, plus fixed it not hitting nearby enemies and it no longer hits the enemy that procced the effect

  • Added options to invert look controls

  • Adjusted navigation meshes so enemies get stuck on corners less often

  • Fixed some holes in level geometry

Changed files in this update

