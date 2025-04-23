Added new, weapon-specific techniques

Rewrote existing tutorials and added new ones for the new weapon techniques

The intrinsic perks for King's Reach, Wormwood, and Dragon's Remains now only proc when using the weapon technique

Doubled the size of Wormwood's intrinsic perk's area of effect, plus fixed it not hitting nearby enemies and it no longer hits the enemy that procced the effect

Added options to invert look controls

Adjusted navigation meshes so enemies get stuck on corners less often