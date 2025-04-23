-
Added new, weapon-specific techniques
Rewrote existing tutorials and added new ones for the new weapon techniques
The intrinsic perks for King's Reach, Wormwood, and Dragon's Remains now only proc when using the weapon technique
Doubled the size of Wormwood's intrinsic perk's area of effect, plus fixed it not hitting nearby enemies and it no longer hits the enemy that procced the effect
Added options to invert look controls
Adjusted navigation meshes so enemies get stuck on corners less often
Fixed some holes in level geometry
Update 4/23
Update notes via Steam Community
