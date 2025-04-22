 Skip to content

Major 22 April 2025 Build 18212889 Edited 24 April 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Windwalker is now available!


Talk to Masterius on your Beast Master, and complete the Inner Voice quest to become a WINDWALKER!


[Abomination #01: Mushgloom]
Enter Tempest Mode, where you start again with Lv. 1 stats as you slay Abominatons...


Upgrade your stats at The Compass.
Unlock weapon drops, elemental damage, abilities, and even rare medallion drops.
And remember, you get a unique upgrades for each Abomination slain...


[Abomination #05: Oakguard the Large]
Journey through IdleOn once more, searching for and eliminating Abominations in all corners of all 6 Worlds...


[Abomination #??: The Trapped Dozen]


[Abomination #12: Astralis the Forsaken]
There are 35 Abominations to slay, with billions of health. You'll need to unlock and upgrade all 170 bonuses in The Compass if you want to stand a chance...

Here are the 4 people won 4444 gems ːcrystalː by commenting their 1st idleon username in the comments!

I will be giving away another 5000 gems ːcrystalː to 15 people to do the same below!

ːIdleOnː Good luck on your journey against the ABOMINATIONS! I wonder who will slay them all first...?

Much love,
WindwalkerflamelavaflameImlava2 ːbobjoepickleː

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Legends of Idleon MMO Content Depot 1476971
Windows 32-bit Legends of Idleon MMO win32 Depot Depot 1476972
