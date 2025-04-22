Windwalker is now available!



Talk to Masterius on your Beast Master, and complete the Inner Voice quest to become a WINDWALKER!



[Abomination #01: Mushgloom]

Enter Tempest Mode, where you start again with Lv. 1 stats as you slay Abominatons...



Upgrade your stats at The Compass.

Unlock weapon drops, elemental damage, abilities, and even rare medallion drops.

And remember, you get a unique upgrades for each Abomination slain...



[Abomination #05: Oakguard the Large]

Journey through IdleOn once more, searching for and eliminating Abominations in all corners of all 6 Worlds...



[Abomination #??: The Trapped Dozen]



[Abomination #12: Astralis the Forsaken]

There are 35 Abominations to slay, with billions of health. You'll need to unlock and upgrade all 170 bonuses in The Compass if you want to stand a chance...

Here are the 4 people won 4444 gems ːcrystalː by commenting their 1st idleon username in the comments!

I will be giving away another 5000 gems ːcrystalː to 15 people to do the same below!

ːIdleOnː Good luck on your journey against the ABOMINATIONS! I wonder who will slay them all first...?

Much love,

WindwalkerflamelavaflameImlava2 ːbobjoepickleː