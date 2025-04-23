-
Fixes issue on scaling resolution
-
Fixes issue on fullscreen toggle not working
-
Fixes issue on changing resolutions not working
-
Adds resolutions that fit the 16:9 aspect ratio
-
Disables manual resizing (for the time being)
- The Banana Team
Changed files in this update