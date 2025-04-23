 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18212813 Edited 23 April 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes issue on scaling resolution

  • Fixes issue on fullscreen toggle not working

  • Fixes issue on changing resolutions not working

  • Adds resolutions that fit the 16:9 aspect ratio

  • Disables manual resizing (for the time being)

  • The Banana Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2923301
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2923302
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2923303
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2923304
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link