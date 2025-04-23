 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18212603
Attention Station Commanders! Version 0.1.1.9 [EA] is now available for all players:

Changes:

  • Cloud Saves are now available

  • New Solar Panel system - solar panels now only need to be aligned once when built, but will be a little less efficient the more you have connected on the same power network

  • Advanced Plate recipe now uses less SuperAlloy

  • Atomizing Gas Giant creatures now yields Nitratium

  • Right-Shift now works the same as Left-Shift

  • You can CTRL+C to duplicate a module just by hovering over it

  • Added a Water Ice mining node on the initial Asteroid Belt Zone

  • Build category 1-10 keys can now be rebound in the Settings > Control menu

Fixes:

  • Correct tooltips shown on Hide Upper Level tips screen

  • You can no longer keep synthesizing if your inventory is full or you do not have the required items

  • Smelters now show warning if factory inputs are blocked

  • You can now CTRL+Left Click on an item in a filtered slot correctly

