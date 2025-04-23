Attention Station Commanders! Version 0.1.1.9 [EA] is now available for all players:
Changes:
Cloud Saves are now available
New Solar Panel system - solar panels now only need to be aligned once when built, but will be a little less efficient the more you have connected on the same power network
Advanced Plate recipe now uses less SuperAlloy
Atomizing Gas Giant creatures now yields Nitratium
Right-Shift now works the same as Left-Shift
You can CTRL+C to duplicate a module just by hovering over it
Added a Water Ice mining node on the initial Asteroid Belt Zone
Build category 1-10 keys can now be rebound in the Settings > Control menu
Fixes:
Correct tooltips shown on Hide Upper Level tips screen
You can no longer keep synthesizing if your inventory is full or you do not have the required items
Smelters now show warning if factory inputs are blocked
You can now CTRL+Left Click on an item in a filtered slot correctly

