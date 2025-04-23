Attention Station Commanders! Version 0.1.1.9 [EA] is now available for all players:



Changes:



Cloud Saves are now available

New Solar Panel system - solar panels now only need to be aligned once when built, but will be a little less efficient the more you have connected on the same power network

Advanced Plate recipe now uses less SuperAlloy

Atomizing Gas Giant creatures now yields Nitratium

Right-Shift now works the same as Left-Shift

You can CTRL+C to duplicate a module just by hovering over it

Added a Water Ice mining node on the initial Asteroid Belt Zone