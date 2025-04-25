 Skip to content

Major 25 April 2025 Build 18212596 Edited 25 April 2025 – 04:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With build 18212596, we have made several world graphical improvements compared to the current PC version. All players who have the base Days Gone game installed will receive the following features and updates*:

  • DualSense haptic feedback support**

  • Accessibility features

  • World graphical improvements

  • New Atmospheric/Sky simulation using ozone and spectral light simulation: Improves overall color tone and produces more accurate light intensities for the sky and sunlight

  • Significantly darker night time

  • Improved screen space indirect lighting and ambient occlusion effects

  • Double shadowmap resolution when Shadow Quality is set to Highest

  • Additional improvements

_*Update to version higher than Build ID 10034136 via Patch 1.08 required.

**For DualSense controller, wired connection required to experience the full range of in-game controller features_

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Days Gone : Multi Region Depot 1259421
Windows 64-bit Days Gone : Japan Region Depot 1259422
