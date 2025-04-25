With build 18212596, we have made several world graphical improvements compared to the current PC version. All players who have the base Days Gone game installed will receive the following features and updates*:

DualSense haptic feedback support**

Accessibility features

World graphical improvements

New Atmospheric/Sky simulation using ozone and spectral light simulation: Improves overall color tone and produces more accurate light intensities for the sky and sunlight

Significantly darker night time

Improved screen space indirect lighting and ambient occlusion effects

Double shadowmap resolution when Shadow Quality is set to Highest

Additional improvements

_*Update to version higher than Build ID 10034136 via Patch 1.08 required.

**For DualSense controller, wired connection required to experience the full range of in-game controller features_