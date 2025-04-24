A large-scale DLC-1 and a major update have been released for Saturn: new locations, endings, and dozens of improvements

We are pleased to announce that our Ninsar.Games team is announcing new content and improvements for the game Saturn. On April 24, the release of DLC-1 "Reflection Shards" and a major update for the main game took place.

On October 29, the game became available on VK Play and on our website, and on November 15, the game was released on Steam. On February 6, the release of the free DLC "Fluffy Guest" and the first comic "Ascent" in the universe of the project took place. Today, players can expect two significant updates: DLC-1 "Reflection Shards" and a major update for the main game. This is an important stage in the development of the project: players will receive both a new story arc and improvements to key mechanics. By purchasing DLC-1 before May 9, you get it with a 10% discount!

DLC-1 "Reflection Shards"

The add-on expands the storyline of the incident and introduces a new character - Sylvester Slayton, whose role in what is happening becomes key. In the DLC, players will find:

• 12 new locations, including abandoned complexes and man-made zones

• New opponents and situations adapted to the cyclical mechanics

• 4 new types of weapons that can be obtained as a reward for progress in DLC-1

• A new suit available for completing the main quest

• New endings depending on the decisions made

• Unique dialogues and voiced scenes with key characters

Update to the main game

In parallel with the release of DLC-1, the developers released a major update that affected almost all aspects of the game:

Gameplay and balance:

• Reworked movement mechanics

• Improved enemy AI in combat

• Adjusted the balance of status effects and perks

• Improved the system of interaction with bodies

• Adjusted the balance of items and trade

• Improved weapon sounds

• Added the ability to interrupt actions, fixed zones attacks

Plot and events:

• 10 new side quests

• 20 random events

• Improved quest logic (for example, now Chong Ju correctly issues a pass, and Gavrilov does not get lost along the way)

• Updated and expanded voice acting from “GamesVoice”

• Added new reactions of the main character to what is happening

Graphics and performance:

• Implemented location optimization

• Added SSAO, anti-aliasing settings

• Added three camera tracking settings: constant tracking, disabling tracking in combat and completely disabling tracking

As well as hundreds of other changes in quests, dialogues, interactive objects, interfaces, achievements and visuals. The developers emphasize that this update is the result of feedback from players accumulated since the release, and a step towards the next stage of the project's development.

