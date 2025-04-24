The first patch has been released for Neongarten, all of one day after it released. Modern game development, man. This patch focused on bugs and complaints that the wider player base came across during Day 1.

Fixed a crash where a player could create an illegal building by hitting the rotate button after placing a 2 x 1 building in a legal position.

Fixed the Memory Hole building. Its text indicates its bonus applies to Government buildings on the same layer, but in the code it applied its bonus to Government buildings in the same stack. (It now correctly applies the bonus to layered Government buildings.)

Achievements are no longer earned during Creative mode.

Fixed a bug where the Selected Building dialog could disappear until the game was exited. (The problem? The sun.)

Smoothed out zooming for controllers.

More to come!