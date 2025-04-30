 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18212514 Edited 30 April 2025 – 15:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:
-Emptying the trade deck causes the game to freeze

Updates:
-Removed unused Chat tab from tournament screen

