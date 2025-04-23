Coming off the playtest, we've fixed and improved the general game UX and bugs, along with a few small updates to combat and UI.
New Features or Changes
-
Added new settings to customise gameplay experience. Found in Settings > Gameplay
-
Revamped Dash movement and added VFX.
-
Cragscorn has a more ranged-focused behaviour, and has 2 new projectile attacks.
-
Firearm ammo is more intuitive.
-
Binding Altar UI is slightly more intuitive to help guide the Player.
-
Firearms have a more impactful firing VFX and animations.
Fixes and Tweaks
-
Fixed Main Menu Settings being un-clickable.
-
Fixed some collider issues.
-
Enemy corpses no longer block the player.
-
Added reload-interruption.
-
Tweaked level-loading to be more optimised.
Changed files in this update