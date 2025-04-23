 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18212481 Edited 23 April 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Coming off the playtest, we've fixed and improved the general game UX and bugs, along with a few small updates to combat and UI.

New Features or Changes

  • Added new settings to customise gameplay experience. Found in Settings > Gameplay

  • Revamped Dash movement and added VFX.

  • Cragscorn has a more ranged-focused behaviour, and has 2 new projectile attacks.

  • Firearm ammo is more intuitive.

  • Binding Altar UI is slightly more intuitive to help guide the Player.

  • Firearms have a more impactful firing VFX and animations.

Fixes and Tweaks

  • Fixed Main Menu Settings being un-clickable.

  • Fixed some collider issues.

  • Enemy corpses no longer block the player.

  • Added reload-interruption.

  • Tweaked level-loading to be more optimised.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3659371
