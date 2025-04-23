Gameplay & Features:
- v1 of the Guild system has been added to Ilysia
- Players can now buy a Guild Writ from the Tidehaven guild master for 1g, and form a Guild in their Codex Guild tab
- Guild leaders can customize roles and permissions, and promote, kick, or manage members from the Guild tab in the Codex once formed
- Players with the appropriate permission can invite others to join their Guild by interacting with them
- Players can accept or decline guild invitations
- The XP and Looting rights system has been overhauled: Players/Parties now 'tag' mobs for XP/Drops when attacking
- If a mob has been 'tagged' by another player/group, it will have a yellow health bar
- XP is now split in parties between members based on the levels of the party members
- XP is no longer awarded to party members who do not participate in combat
- XP is no longer awarded to party members who are too far away
- Memory usage: the way characters are handled in memory has been changed
- Memory usage: The 'wisp' system has been tweaked for more efficient memory usage
General Fixes:
- Entering an instance will no longer break party mechanics for looting and chat
- Quest items will now drop for party members regardless of other members' quest status
- Party (and now Guild) members will now show on the Waydar
- A toggle has been added to Comfort Settings to enable or disable the on screen Health HUD
- Player kinetics has been updated for smoother movement and rotation when walking, running, turning the head, and squatting
- Adding a Friend to your party from the friends list will no longer break the friends list UI
- Party members will properly show in Codex when in a party
- Weapons and equipment will no longer interact with other objects while holstered
- Stonebinder cloth gloves will no longer turn hands invisible
- Quarrystalker leather gloves now have the correct texture
- Entering water will now transition to swimming/diving more smoothly
- More critter class animals have been added to Lavea
Combat:
- The core armor system has been overhauled: Armor Class and its effectiveness now scale correctly, with a damage reduction cap of 45%
- When using a shield, melee weapons will now generate additional threat
- Shields will now start fully charged when first equipped
- All shields now recharge 20% faster
- Shields will now correctly recharge while holstered
Quests
- Quest markers should no longer appear in the middle of the ocean if they're in an instance
- The spatula and bowl requirement from the Toka Bell quest chain has been removed
Class Skills:
- Shield bash has been changed to use a natural outward swing
- Shield bash now properly damages the target
- Shield bash now properly acts as a spell interrupt
- Shield bash now properly stuns the target
- Stun arrow now properly stuns the target
Mobs & Encounters:
- Elite mobs have had their difficulty reduced
UI & Graphics:
- The Codex's general UI elements have been reformatted for consistency
- Comfort Options now have their own page in the Codex
- Player shadows (PCVR) will now include the player head/helm
- The backpack zipper now scrolls the backpack horizontally
Changed files in this update