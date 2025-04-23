 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18212480 Edited 23 April 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay & Features:
  • v1 of the Guild system has been added to Ilysia
  • Players can now buy a Guild Writ from the Tidehaven guild master for 1g, and form a Guild in their Codex Guild tab
  • Guild leaders can customize roles and permissions, and promote, kick, or manage members from the Guild tab in the Codex once formed
  • Players with the appropriate permission can invite others to join their Guild by interacting with them
  • Players can accept or decline guild invitations
  • The XP and Looting rights system has been overhauled: Players/Parties now 'tag' mobs for XP/Drops when attacking
  • If a mob has been 'tagged' by another player/group, it will have a yellow health bar
  • XP is now split in parties between members based on the levels of the party members
  • XP is no longer awarded to party members who do not participate in combat
  • XP is no longer awarded to party members who are too far away
  • Memory usage: the way characters are handled in memory has been changed
  • Memory usage: The 'wisp' system has been tweaked for more efficient memory usage
General Fixes:
  • Entering an instance will no longer break party mechanics for looting and chat
  • Quest items will now drop for party members regardless of other members' quest status
  • Party (and now Guild) members will now show on the Waydar
  • A toggle has been added to Comfort Settings to enable or disable the on screen Health HUD
  • Player kinetics has been updated for smoother movement and rotation when walking, running, turning the head, and squatting
  • Adding a Friend to your party from the friends list will no longer break the friends list UI
  • Party members will properly show in Codex when in a party
  • Weapons and equipment will no longer interact with other objects while holstered
  • Stonebinder cloth gloves will no longer turn hands invisible
  • Quarrystalker leather gloves now have the correct texture
  • Entering water will now transition to swimming/diving more smoothly
  • More critter class animals have been added to Lavea
Combat:
  • The core armor system has been overhauled: Armor Class and its effectiveness now scale correctly, with a damage reduction cap of 45%
  • When using a shield, melee weapons will now generate additional threat
  • Shields will now start fully charged when first equipped
  • All shields now recharge 20% faster
  • Shields will now correctly recharge while holstered
Quests
  • Quest markers should no longer appear in the middle of the ocean if they're in an instance
  • The spatula and bowl requirement from the Toka Bell quest chain has been removed
Class Skills:
  • Shield bash has been changed to use a natural outward swing
  • Shield bash now properly damages the target
  • Shield bash now properly acts as a spell interrupt
  • Shield bash now properly stuns the target
  • Stun arrow now properly stuns the target
Mobs & Encounters:
  • Elite mobs have had their difficulty reduced
UI & Graphics:
  • The Codex's general UI elements have been reformatted for consistency
  • Comfort Options now have their own page in the Codex
  • Player shadows (PCVR) will now include the player head/helm
  • The backpack zipper now scrolls the backpack horizontally

