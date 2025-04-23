 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18212351 Edited 23 April 2025 – 18:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
New

  • Hovering over ingredients in Shelbs’ shop shows a description of how many are needed and which potions its used for
  • Floor 100 Cutscene (Now prerequisite for Reawakening)
  • Floor 65 side quest

Adjustments

  • Reduced general difficulty of enemies
  • Daze is now 10x stronger, but is only applied once per enemy attack
  • Enemy attack frequency is now more greatly affected by its efficiency stat
  • Reawakening Help Article now only shows after floor 100 cutscene
  • Reworked Quest menu display for multiple quests

Bug Fixes

  • Floor 75 Katya and Anthony cutscene will correctly play for those whose quests reset
  • Enemy attack speed is now sped up as opposed to slowed down when game speed is increased
  • Sword animation now plays at the right frame rate when game speed is increased
  • Quests and Creatures menus no longer flash empty when changing floors

