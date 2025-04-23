New
- Hovering over ingredients in Shelbs’ shop shows a description of how many are needed and which potions its used for
- Floor 100 Cutscene (Now prerequisite for Reawakening)
- Floor 65 side quest
Adjustments
- Reduced general difficulty of enemies
- Daze is now 10x stronger, but is only applied once per enemy attack
- Enemy attack frequency is now more greatly affected by its efficiency stat
- Reawakening Help Article now only shows after floor 100 cutscene
- Reworked Quest menu display for multiple quests
Bug Fixes
- Floor 75 Katya and Anthony cutscene will correctly play for those whose quests reset
- Enemy attack speed is now sped up as opposed to slowed down when game speed is increased
- Sword animation now plays at the right frame rate when game speed is increased
- Quests and Creatures menus no longer flash empty when changing floors
Changed files in this update