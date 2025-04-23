 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18212272 Edited 23 April 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:
Fixed a rare bug that caused the game to freeze during the boss fight.

Gameplay change:
Hearts are no longer destroyed when the player changes rooms.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3267531
