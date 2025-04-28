Hunters,

At the beginning of this year, we announced our plans to release Relic Hunters Legend simultaneously on PC and Xbox, aiming for a Q2 2025 launch. However, we’ve recently encountered some unexpected and serious challenges with the porting process to Xbox. As a small indie team with limited resources, ensuring the same level of quality and excellence across all platforms is a top priority for us.



Us (Ace) begging the Xbox port (Jimmy) to behave.

After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to delay the 1.0 launch to Q3 2025. This wasn’t easy—but we believe it’s the right choice to give the game the second chance it deserves and allow more players to discover this heartfelt adventure about time travel, friendship, and reclaiming lost memories.

The game’s final content is already complete. What we need now is just a little more time to polish the experience on Xbox and make sure everything runs as smoothly as it should. We want every player—regardless of platform—to have the best possible experience on Day One.

We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community throughout this journey. We know it’s been a long road, and we’ve faced many unexpected challenges, but Relic Hunters Legend is one of our most ambitious projects yet. We owe it to our players to release it in the best shape it can be.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. The wait won’t be much longer, and we promise it will be worth it. ❤️

0.14.1 Patch Notes

We’re continuously improving the Relic Hunters Legend experience, and while we prepare for launch, we’ve just released a new patch with exciting updates for you to enjoy — all thanks to the valuable reports and suggestions from our amazing community on Discord and Steam.

Check out what’s new below! 👇

General Improvements and Fixes

Nanocloak has been redesigned to increase Dodge Chance by 100% (goes above cap) for 5 seconds when using an Utility Skill. Firing weapons or using Skills will cancel the effect immediately.

Tower Bells has been redesigned to remove Stun and Freeze effects from the player, while causing the same effect to enemies nearby. Can only happen once at every 20 seconds.

Ultimate Skills can now be cancelled by pressing the same button that activates it once the Intro has ended.

Fixed bug that would cause permanent Freeze and Stun when duration was next to 0.

Fixed Multiple Special Missions sometimes occupying the same Mission.

Fixed Special Missions completion not being tracked.

Seven's Frogsuit Hair has now been fixed and properly looks like the icon suggests.

Fixed some UI terms that had no localization (such as the DODGE text when you dodge stuff).

Party Short Code

Parties now have a short code that allows others to join by inputting them into the Social Window. This will be extremely useful for cross-platform Parties!

You'll now see a Steam icon with your display name.

Ace Tweaks

Increased radius of the damage (and combo priming effect) caused by Ace's Jetpack Skill, and added a new visual effect.

Ace's Hot Sauce Skill Node now also causes the Holo-Sandwich to trigger its explosion immediately when Ace is close enough.

Panzer Tweaks

We've made a few changes to Panzer to improve her survivability. Here are the changes:

Intimidating Presence Blue Skill Node has been designed to grant Overshields when hitting enemies with Can't Catch Me.

Pointy Teeth Blue Skill Node no longer requires Overshields in order to Stun enemies. Stun chance has also been increased and can now reach 100%.

Pressure Point Blue Skill Node has been redesigned, it now causes Bite to inflict extra Fire Damage on enemies affected by Burn.

We’re always keeping a close eye on our communities across Discord and Steam to keep improving the experience with Relic Hunters Legend. Your feedback makes all the difference, and we’re excited to keep making the game even better with you!

Thanks again for all the support and see you in the galaxy!

— The Rogue Snail Team

