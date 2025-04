🛠️ Update Highlights

🛡️ Fixed shield appearing for spectator players

🔄 Added ability to change team color code during the match (ESC > 3 dots)

🎨 Goal messages now display team color based on the code

📊 Team color also shown in the TAB statistics menu

🔊 Improved ball audio for a more realistic feel

⚽ Enhanced curve shots — now with even more spin and effect!