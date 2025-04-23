 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211964 Edited 23 April 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • repaired some missing lights and geometry
  • hope i fixed the start screen for ultra-wide

well, i think we need to ship the demo regardless mid-may to hit a marketing beat.
hopefully its not a huge swing and a miss but i think with the right communication things will be good.

i am hitting 120fps pretty consistent on my end here,
steamdeck works again but needs some effort to find the right settings still... wip.

huge steps in the right direction i believe....
after some of the tech complaints i can hit more design...

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3163831
