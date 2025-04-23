 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211921 Edited 23 April 2025 – 18:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed dark screen on Steam Deck in gaming mode.

This issue is still being investigated for other platforms.

Changed files in this update

Steam Deck Depot 3600702
