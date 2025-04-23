Changes

Added interactive tutorial feature

Added start tutorial button to in game menu

Added choose tutorial button to in game menu

Added Portus tutorial

Added Menu tutorial

Added Nautikin tutorial

Added Build Mode tutorial

Added Building a Boat tutorial

Added Building a Plane tutorial

Added Activities tutorial

Added tutorials to demo

Added tooltips to vessel UI

Added additional IO error handling to backing up save files

Fixed a bug with tooltips when closing menus

Fixed a bug where a revived Nautikin would jump if they died while jumping

Fixed a bug where confirming material thickness with enter does not allow camera to rotate right away

Fixed a bug in campaign with unlockable part shader and fog

Fixed an input translation in German for Zehnertastatur

Fixed some game engine bugs with German translations for inputs

Fixed a scrolling issue with the bottom of keybindings view

Fixed some inconsistent capitalization in keybindings

Fixed a background error when using part switching keys after pressing new

Fixed a log scrubbing issue for usernames with errors that use backslashes

Fixed a bug with rain fog not always turning off when weather is disallowed

Minor changes to welcome message

Minor UI cleanup

Changed the name of the flare launcher to just flare launcher.

Tooltips will now hide if you tab out.

Warehouse surfaces will now react as metal/glass for projectiles

Changed demo UI to replace certain elements with tutorials.

More info for error logging related to projectiles hitting non-uniform objects

Notes

I have added tutorials for most of the basic stuff, tour of the main island (Portus), menu, building, Nautikins, building a boat, building an aircraft etc. I will likely add more complex tutorials later.

Tutorials will force day mode for maximum learning and then set it back to how it was when it ends. Weather is forced off for similar reasons.

It is still possible to get lost while doing the interactive tutorial if you do not follow the tutorial. If you choose to start a tutorial but don't follow it for some reason you will have to stop / start it from the menu if you can't find your way back.

The tutorials will not mention rebinded controls, it will always refer to the default bindings.

The tutorials are not available in campaign mode.

The tutorials are available in multiplayer but it is not recommended simply because other players may make it more difficult.

The tutorials are currently only worded for PC controls, I will work on adding controller and Steam Deck verbaige later.

The tutorials take about 30 minutes total to complete.

The tutorials have been tested by people who already know how to play the game. Let me know if you find parts confusing or find typos or something.