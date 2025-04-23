Thank you for playing "Kindaichi Mystery Series: The Honjin Murders" and for your interest in the game.

We would like to inform you of a known issue.

In the current version, under certain conditions—such as performing "button mashing" (rapid, erratic inputs via keyboard or mouse), or repeatedly clicking the mouse at high speed—there is a rare chance that conversations may fail to link correctly, causing the game to become unprogressable.

If this occurs, please save your game in its current state, then reload from that save. This should restore the conversation links and allow you to continue playing.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. If you encounter this issue, we kindly ask you to follow the steps above to recover.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

— The "Kindaichi Mystery Series: The Honjin Murders" Project Team