Multiplayer - Fixed: IFV TOW missiles were invisible to client - Fixed: Mission BGM would continue to play when returning to briefing room after the mission ends Units - Fixed: T-55 AI error due to mislabeled default equipment Mission Editor - Fixed: pasting events would retain references to conditional and random actions instead of creating copies recursively - Added folders/reordering to global value editor - Fixed: Allied B-11 bomber couldn't switch teams properly - Fixed: Objective Completed/Failed events would run even if not started