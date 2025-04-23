 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211796 Edited 23 April 2025 – 17:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community 
Multiplayer  
    - Fixed: IFV TOW missiles were invisible to client  
    - Fixed: Mission BGM would continue to play when returning to briefing room after the mission ends  
Units  
    - Fixed: T-55 AI error due to mislabeled default equipment  
Mission Editor  
    - Fixed: pasting events would retain references to conditional and random actions instead of creating copies recursively  
    - Added folders/reordering to global value editor  
    - Fixed: Allied B-11 bomber couldn't switch teams properly  
    - Fixed: Objective Completed/Failed events would run even if not started

