Multiplayer
- Fixed: IFV TOW missiles were invisible to client
- Fixed: Mission BGM would continue to play when returning to briefing room after the mission ends
Units
- Fixed: T-55 AI error due to mislabeled default equipment
Mission Editor
- Fixed: pasting events would retain references to conditional and random actions instead of creating copies recursively
- Added folders/reordering to global value editor
- Fixed: Allied B-11 bomber couldn't switch teams properly
- Fixed: Objective Completed/Failed events would run even if not started
Patch v1.12.4
