24 April 2025 Build 18211763 Edited 24 April 2025 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
I wanted to redo the constellation icons, and now it’s done: they’re all personalized, except for the point icons—I’m still figuring out how best to design those.

Additionally, I’ve fixed a few bugs, which I’ll list here :

  • Fixed an issue where villagers abandoned their profession, making a workstation unusable. Now, a villager keeps their workstation until manually reassigned.

  • Fixed animation bugs that either wouldn’t play or didn’t play properly.

  • The forester now correctly collects one sapling at a time at the forestry camp.

  • Fixed a bug where purchasing the “Magic Destruction” constellation would also grant access to “Magic Movement” without buying it.

I hope these changes will noticeably improve your gameplay experience.

