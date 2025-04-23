 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211622 Edited 23 April 2025 – 17:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added capital resources offline gain information to the health bar tool tip for the enemy capital

  • Added copy to clipboard button to the stat page on stats & info

  • Increased Compute Shard 8 drop amount

  • Slightly buffed some of the early research damage and max shields

  • Hitting the enter key on the auto navigate distance entry will now start the navigation

  • Slightly shortened distance before armored enemies appear in sector 21

  • UT enemies destroyed now count towards your total Fleet Enemies Destroyed

  • Fixed weapons switching off of regen enemies too soon in some cases

  • Fixed issue with module queue

