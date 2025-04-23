-
Added capital resources offline gain information to the health bar tool tip for the enemy capital
-
Added copy to clipboard button to the stat page on stats & info
-
Increased Compute Shard 8 drop amount
-
Slightly buffed some of the early research damage and max shields
-
Hitting the enter key on the auto navigate distance entry will now start the navigation
-
Slightly shortened distance before armored enemies appear in sector 21
-
UT enemies destroyed now count towards your total Fleet Enemies Destroyed
-
Fixed weapons switching off of regen enemies too soon in some cases
-
Fixed issue with module queue
Version 0.62.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update