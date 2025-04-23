Added capital resources offline gain information to the health bar tool tip for the enemy capital

Added copy to clipboard button to the stat page on stats & info

Increased Compute Shard 8 drop amount

Slightly buffed some of the early research damage and max shields

Hitting the enter key on the auto navigate distance entry will now start the navigation

Slightly shortened distance before armored enemies appear in sector 21

UT enemies destroyed now count towards your total Fleet Enemies Destroyed

Fixed weapons switching off of regen enemies too soon in some cases