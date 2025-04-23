 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211459 Edited 23 April 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Doris, our Dragon Boss Lady, is making her fierce debut! 🔥
She’s here to conquer the stage—and your will. 💼💋
Control is her game, and she always plays to win...
Or will you be the one to take the reins? 🐉😈

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2589671
