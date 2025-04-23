 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18211403 Edited 23 April 2025 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • A system of levels, experience (training - fights), and points per level has been created to develop strategies in fights as the rounds progress.
  • Minor aesthetic improvements have been made to the menus.
  • The fight system has been modified; it is now possible to block blows when running out of air.
  • Bug fixes have been fixed at the end of each round, such as cutting out "block broken" or "out of breath" states.

