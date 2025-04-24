Greetings Smallfolk!

We’ve got a major patch going live today that brings a ton of exciting new features and improvements to Smalland: Survive the Wilds. Whether you’re building your dream encampment, exploring the furthest reaches of the Overlands, or bonding with your trusty companion, this update has something for everyone.

Here’s what’s new:

🛡️ Guilds Are Here!

You can now form guilds with other players and take your co-op experience to the next level. Guilds are server-centric, saved with the game world.

Introducing server-wide player guilds and shared encampments.

Members can share a Tree Encampment that stays active on the server as long as one guildmate is online.

Encampment interaction—building, customizing, and reviving—is based on your role.

A brand new revive consumable lets guild members bring each other back mid-adventure!

🐾 Stables & Companion Summoning

Companions just got a big upgrade!

Companions can now be housed in three different types of stables, depending on their size.

When at your encampment, you can summon companions for free—or use a Summoning Pebble to bring them into the Overlands.

Left a companion behind? No worries—the new Homecoming Totem lets you call them back to your encampment.

🌲 New Northern Encampments & a New Creature

Venture north and you’ll find:

Two new Tree Encampments that connect to the existing network. Talk to Bonniedel to find and activate them.

A brand new task featuring the mysterious Roufus-Bellied Tit—a never-before-seen creature in Smalland.

🛠️ Quality of Life, Visuals & More

Extended companion commands for better control and utility.

Decorative mushrooms for all your cottagecore roofing needs.

Fixed journal entries for Bonniedel and Granger

Improved rock materials and world visuals.

Added an in-game "Give Feedback" option—help shape the future of Smalland!

Fixed missing toy soldiers from the beach.

Added Rufous Mask Helmet

To prevent griefing, it’s prohibited to release Companions in another player’s Tree Encampment

Ranged weapon rebalancing

Added social menu

Fixed an issue where >100 creature level would revert when loading the game

Plus, a wide range of bug fixes and polish.

As always, thank you for surviving the wilds with us. Your feedback continues to shape each update—so don’t hesitate to try out the new in-game feedback tool and let us know what you think!

— The Smalland Team